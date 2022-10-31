Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) PT Raised to €95.00

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €91.00 ($92.86) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MBGYY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €75.00 ($76.53) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €105.00 ($107.14) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of MBGYY traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 14.56. 307,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,867. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of 12.42 and a 52 week high of 26.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

