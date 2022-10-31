Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,945. The stock has a market cap of $255.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

