Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Meridian Stock Up 1.7 %

MRBK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. Meridian has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.19 million. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.