Metahero Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.87 million and $1.97 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.01537507 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005811 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025238 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.23 or 0.01840106 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

