Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.53 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $61.53 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00018109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,642,708 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.72990928 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,129,568.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

