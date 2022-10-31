Metis (MTS) Price Reaches $0.0052

Metis (MTS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $1.28 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.17 or 0.31444476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars.

