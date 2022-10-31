MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $30.05 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $132.00 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $30.05 or 0.00147706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.339235 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,311,070.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

