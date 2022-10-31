MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.25

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $72.99, with a volume of 12606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

