MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Short Interest Update

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,250. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.95. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $63.29 and a 12 month high of $117.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $17,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after buying an additional 162,790 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. Wedbush began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.