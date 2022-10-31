MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $279.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.57 and a 200-day moving average of $253.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). The business had revenue of $122.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post -22.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

