Midas Price Hits $41.25 on Top Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Midas token can now be bought for about $41.25 or 0.00202062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $107.55 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.17 or 0.31444476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012277 BTC.

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 41.20628948 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $290,167.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

