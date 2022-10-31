MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) versus Astra Space Operations (NASDAQ:ASTR) Head-To-Head Contrast

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and Astra Space Operations (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space Operations has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Astra Space Operations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 2.39 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Astra Space Operations N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($0.90) -0.67

Profitability

MingZhu Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space Operations.

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Astra Space Operations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Astra Space Operations N/A -58.89% -48.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MingZhu Logistics and Astra Space Operations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Astra Space Operations 1 0 1 0 2.00

Astra Space Operations has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.62%. Given Astra Space Operations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space Operations is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space Operations shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Astra Space Operations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astra Space Operations beats MingZhu Logistics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Astra Space Operations

Astra Space Operations, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. It also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. The company's customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was formerly known as Astra Space, Inc. Astra Space Operations, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

