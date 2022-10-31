Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 16,320 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.23% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $35.13 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.15). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 12,108.63%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Further Reading

