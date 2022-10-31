Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 536 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $1,524,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 312,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

