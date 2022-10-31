Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,875 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $170.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $323.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

