Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 342,053 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,053 shares during the period. Performant Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 2.28% of Performant Financial worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 98.9% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
PFMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
