Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics comprises about 1.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.19% of Cytokinetics worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $8,633,000.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,994. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

