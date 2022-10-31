Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

