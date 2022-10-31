Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,394 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,801. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59.

