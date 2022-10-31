Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 3,839 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $96.97.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

