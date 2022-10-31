Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 581 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,364,000 after buying an additional 385,846 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $37,438,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.75. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.