Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $10.66 Million Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 739,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of PSQ opened at $14.21 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

