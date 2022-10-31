Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.85 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $14.85 million and $5.22 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

