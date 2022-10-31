Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,781,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 6,044,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,563.4 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Trading Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS MMTOF opened at $3.29 on Monday. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells passenger vehicles in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs, PHEVs, SUVs and pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand. The company is also involved in automobile transport and maintenance activities; auto sales financing, leasing, rental, and sale; investigation, testing, and research related to automobiles; and manufacturing of automobile engines and transmissions, and press parts.

