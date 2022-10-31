Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,781,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 6,044,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,563.4 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Trading Up 4.2 %
OTCMKTS MMTOF opened at $3.29 on Monday. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
