Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 259,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,036,795 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,529 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 791,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

