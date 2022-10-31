Mizuho Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $70.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.
Mondelez International stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
