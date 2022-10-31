Mizuho Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $70.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.