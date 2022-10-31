Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) CEO Amnon Shashua Purchases 476,191 Shares

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,271. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

