Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) CEO Amnon Shashua Purchases 476,191 Shares

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,271. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $29.86.
About Mobileye Global
