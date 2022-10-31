MOBOX (MBOX) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.76 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003138 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $104.45 million and $10.76 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,492,533 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

