Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 277.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.