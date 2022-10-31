Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in XPEL were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 209,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 60.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 204,741 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.32. 534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,136. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.97. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,471,147.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,487 shares of company stock worth $7,836,338. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

