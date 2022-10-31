Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up about 3.0% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,963. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.