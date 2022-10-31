Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.48

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $205.63 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007156 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,136,152 coins and its circulating supply is 429,387,343 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

