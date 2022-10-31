Moonriver (MOVR) Hits Market Cap of $61.80 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $10.91 or 0.00053339 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $61.80 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,529,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,666,665 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”



