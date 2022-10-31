Morgan Stanley Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $86.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.
NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61.
In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
