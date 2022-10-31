Morgan Stanley Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $86.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

