Morgan Stanley Downgrades ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Equal Weight

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($54.59) to €49.50 ($50.51) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

AGESY stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

