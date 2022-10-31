Morgan Stanley Increases Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $78.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLI. UBS Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.29. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

