Morgan Stanley Lowers DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Price Target to €141.00

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from €143.00 ($145.92) to €141.00 ($143.88) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $107.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $220.95.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

