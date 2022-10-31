Morgan Stanley Lowers DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Price Target to €141.00

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from €143.00 ($145.92) to €141.00 ($143.88) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
DiaSorin Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $107.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $220.95.
DiaSorin Company Profile
