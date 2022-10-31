Motco Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Motco cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 529,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,728,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 81.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $7,963,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.59. The stock had a trading volume of 399,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $182.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

