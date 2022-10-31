Motco Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.81. 68,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,641. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.