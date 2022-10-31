Motco Has $6.68 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motco boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,276 shares of company stock worth $11,641,782. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $163.50. 109,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,213,822. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.21. The company has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.