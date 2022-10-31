Motco Has $7.28 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Motco raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after acquiring an additional 825,639 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,010. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

