Motco Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4,258.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Target were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.23. 143,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

