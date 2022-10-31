Motco Purchases 697 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Motco lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.94.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA Company Profile

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,868. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average of $211.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.