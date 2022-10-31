Motco Sells 13,551 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Motco decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 293,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.22. 374,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

