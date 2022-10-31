Motco Sells 21,753 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Motco lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,753 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 689,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,377,000 after buying an additional 144,257 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 301,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,708,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.