Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 146,700 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.99. 4,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,657. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 214.97% and a negative net margin of 4,402.92%. Research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Motus GI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.