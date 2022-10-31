MovieBloc Hits One Day Volume of $2.39 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $47.28 million and $2.39 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.32 or 0.31370938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012252 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.