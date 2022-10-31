Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $843,780.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares in the company, valued at $29,704,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $39.49. 603,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.