Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $843,780.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares in the company, valued at $29,704,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
COOP stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $39.49. 603,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
