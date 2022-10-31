MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,812 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.33% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 113,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 233.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.42%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Stephens lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

