MSCI (MSCI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/27/2022 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $459.00.

10/26/2022 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $499.00 to $514.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – MSCI had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $505.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – MSCI had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $513.00 to $423.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – MSCI had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $510.00 to $499.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – MSCI is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – MSCI had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $504.00.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.86. 707,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.04 and its 200-day moving average is $439.31.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

